Bacon and egg butties cooked for capital pedestrians on back of bike

A biking bacon and egg butties cart served pedestrians around Wellington city this morning.

Wellington Bike Junction shop owner decided this morning to load a bbq onto a trailer and cycle around the block cooking.

Cook Dan Mikkelsen says he and his staff love doing fun things with bikes he said.

“We’ve cycled around town with musicians on the trailer, we have a set of speakers we can attach to a bike – there are pictures on www.Instagram.com/bicyclejunctionnz” he said.

“There are lots of things you can do on bikes that people don’t normally think of.”

When Dan decided to move from Newtown to his present site on the corner of Ghuznee and Marion Streets, he and his staff moved the entire shop by bike.

Bicycle Junction sell a mix of e-cycles and pedal bikes.

Dan says the market for bikes for transportation is gradually growing, but he hasn’t noticed it exploding yet.

Staff members Audrey and Stuart helped with this morning’s jaunt, and did the clean up afterwards.

They dispensed between 25 and 30 bacon and egg butties.

“They disappeared very quickly,” says Dan.

*Bicycle Junction’s Instagram is @bicyclejunctionnz.