Black Grace dancers try out Te Auaha – and scout talent

Black Grace dance founder Neil Ieremia is preparing to take his latest work to the US – and he is back home looking for new talent.

He and Black Grace performers are doing workshops with Maori and Pacific Island performers at Te Auaha.

Neil says the US as their “biggest touring market at the moment”.

“I’m always looking, male, female anyone who’s looking for a run,” he says.

“We spend most of our time in the US.

“What I’ve noticed in those big cities around the world and what I really enjoy, is the diversity,” he says, particularly New York.

“I’ve been going there for 15 year and it’s all the same, it’s full of life.

“I’ve been on the road since about 18 or 19, so it’s a bloody long time ago now,” says

Neil, who created Black Grace in 1995

He choreographed shows himself and travelled around New Zealand before going international.

“As humans we want to explore and become interested in people’s stories, that interest is really important because it opens us up as people, we can sympathise, we can empathise.

“And it’s the same as European countries. Asia is really interesting because for a long time it was just Asian but now you see more and more people from across the world, it’s quite amazing,” he says.

At the beginning of this year he premiered a section of his new upcoming work Crying Men.

“I’m now making it a full length work and that’s quite a hefty work.

“Crying men, which is about masculinity from a Pacific lenses.”

Crying men will premiere in the second half of this year, first in Auckland then in Porirua before then touring the US

“We’re committed to touring throughout New Zealand,” he says.