Charitable Pick Me Up returns to Wellington and promises free coffee.

This week your hot coffee can also warm your soul by heating the homes of low income Kiwis – for an extra 50 cents.

The Great Wellington Pick Me Up has returned for 2018.

For one week you will be able to add 50 cents to your coffee order at participating café’s to help fund the Wellington City Mission.

All money donated goes toward providing hot meals and food parcels for New Zealand families affected by poverty.

Donation’s also gives coffee drinkers entry to win free coffee daily for a year as part of Wellington City Mission’s winter appeal.

The Mission says households on low incomes often have to choose between heating their home and food.

This is the second year the annual Great Wellington Pick Me Up has run.

Mission communications coordinator Kelly Henderson says it’s a great way to get the community involved.

“It was great being able to go out and see people across Wellington doing their part and donating their 50 cents and some even donating multiple times.”

Wellington City Mission says that they don’t have a fundraising goal and they’re excited to see how it comes together.

“We’re just grateful for all the donations we receive.

“Each 50 cents goes a long way.”

For more information on the Wellington City Mission’s winter appeal check out their website.

Participating cafés can also be found on the website.