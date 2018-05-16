Wellington app share cars can be dropped anywhere in city zone

A free-floating car share app has launched so Wellingtonians can park in any approved car space across the city.

Start-up company Mevo launched the trial in collaboration with Wellington City Council this week.

Previously Mevo users had to take the vehicle back to one of the 10 parking/charging areas.

Now they can park inside Mevo’s ‘home zone’ defined by an orange line within the company’s app.

Users can start and stop their trip within the ‘home zone’ boundary which lies in the CBD but includes parking at the airport.

Mevo co-founder and CEO, Erik Zydervelt is excited about the progressive thinking.

“The ease of use that free-floating provides is a game changer if you’re looking at serious alternatives to private car ownership,” says Mr Zydervelt.

Mevo is New Zealand’s first on-demand car rental company which use Audi A3 Sportback e-tron which use carbon credits to sustain and restore the environment.

Car sharing has been proven as an antidote for congestion in cities internationally, so the company has been collaborating with Wellington City Council.

Mayor Justin Lester says car-sharing services are a natural progression for Wellington.

“With more and more people living in the CBD, and the trend away form car ownership, car sharing initiatives are increasingly important,” says Mr Lester.

The membership based network has been designed to be digital first with no need to collect a key, swipe card or access code before driving away.

Every Mevo vehicle includes a light indicator to let the member know when they are in the ‘Home Zone’ allowing them to park.

The climate-positive company was awarded co-funding from round one of the Government’s Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund, administered by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority.

Authority chief executives Andrew Caseley says Mevo’s initiative demonstrates the kind of business innovation neededfor a low carbon environment.

“This scheme also provides Wellingtonians with an easy and convenient way to experience EVs for themselves,” says.

The service has fixed rates which allows users to drive by the minute, hour or day and is available 24/7. Rates between the hours of 6pm and 8am are capped at the price of two hours.

Casual membership, ‘Mevo Basic’, has a one-time registration fee of $50 and a fixed maximum rate of 60 cents a minute, or $23 an hour or $138 a day.

‘Mevo for me’ weekly plan has a membership fee of $19 a week and fixed maximum rates of $16 an hour or $96 a day.

Memberships include insurance, petrol, electricity and basic cleaning.