Going to dark places for a theatre career

Greer Samuel brought a chilling performance of the musical Spring Awakening to Bats theatre.

The 3rd year student of performing arts musical theatre says it’s probably the most serious musical she has done.

“I play a girl called Martha, but she gets abused by her farther and it’s quite a dark, dark thing and I was talking to my dad about it and he was like, ‘oh it was very hard to watch’.”

She says the musical tells a story of teenagers going through the changes of becoming an adult.

“It’s about understanding how important it is to talk to our younger children about things they are going to experience.”

“We used a kiwi accent to bring it closer to home”, she says.

She says people become “really captured” by the play.

“It got received really well.”

Stuff wrote a positive article on it.

They started working on the musical from the audition process late last year, then started working on it about February or March.

Greer says Ben Emerson the director has a really relaxed style about him.

“He’s about having his performers bring their own style to the table, so we could experiment what style suits the lines or suits the songs, he is pretty open to letting you interpret things the way you want to.”

They had a large cast of 14 which meant that rehearsing was done differently to normal.

Ben got them to rehearse in bits.

So some days many people may not have been needed during some rehearsals.

Spring Awakening is based on a German play of the same name written in the late-19th-century by Frank Wedekind.

The Music was done by Duncan Sheik, and the musical directors were Michael Nicholas Williams, and the choreographer Manuel Solomon.

The musical was done with the Witch theatre company who asked Greer to audition.

Her tutor Kate Marshall, musical theatre course coordinator at Te Auaha, says companies such as Witch look at emerging talent.

“Then they ask people to audition, who they think might be appropriate to see how they all work together.”

The third year students have a “special topic” where they will work on two major plays.

Greer used Spring Awakening for one of the special topic tasks.

“It should be something that’s helping you in the industry outside of here,” Kate says.

The show was performed from in April and the last show was sold out.