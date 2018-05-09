Kiwis urged to get on board with climate campaigns

New Zealanders are being urged to get on board with climate change campaigns.

Founder of international climate movement 350.org, Bill McKibben is in New Zealand this weekend for his global Fossil Free Acceleration Tour.

Niamh O’Flynn, Executive Director of 350 Aotearoa, the New Zealand branch of 350.org, says the goal for the tour is to get as many people as possible active on climate change.

Bill McKibben will be speaking in Wellington on Sunday and Auckland on Monday, with livestreams available across the country.