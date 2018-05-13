LISTEN: Marriage and divorce not so popular these days

Social pressures are being blamed for a drop in the number of people getting married.

A Statistics New Zealand report on marriage, civil unions, and divorces released last week, shows both marriage and divorce rates falling significantly over the last 25 years.

MindWorks psychologist Sara Chatwin explains her theory on why, despite rising population numbers, Kiwis aren’t so keen on making it legal.

She says the drop in divorce rates is a result of the drop in marriage.

However relationship psychologist Dr Matt Hammond says the factors influencing divorce and marriage are very different.

He says the factors that go into marriage and divorce can come from completely different time scales.

Over the last 25 years, the marriage rate has dropped from 18 couples per 1000 people eligible to marry to 11 couples in 2017, despite a steadily rising population.

Similarly, the divorce rate has decreased from 12 divorces per 1,000 existing marriages in 1992 to 8 in 2017.