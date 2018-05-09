You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Wednesday, 09 May 2018 05:58 am

WATCH: New landmark series airs on Maori Television

May 7th, 2018

A new landmark television series airs on Maori Television tonight.

The six episode series, Artefact, connects today’s New Zealanders with stories of their ancestors.

Hosted by Dame Anne Salmond, each episode explores the story of a specific taonga, or artefact.

Guests were invited to enjoy a premiere of the series at a celebratory launch last week at Te Papa marae.

Watch below to see what Dame Anne Salmond has to say about launching Artefact.

