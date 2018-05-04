Hairdressing begins with art and creativity for Te Auaha student

Hairdressing student and cosplay artist Chloe Syder didn’t grow into the superhero she wanted to be as a kid – but at least she can create them artistically now.

“I’m always doing art, just anything artistic or creative,” says second-year Weltec student.

“When I was a kid, I just assumed I would grow up to be a superhero and all my problems would be solved,” Chloe (19) laughs.

However she has now settled for her next passion which is being artistically creative, often cosplaying for such events as Armageddon Expo, drawing, and occasionally selling her art for commission.

For example the art and photos in her busy Instagram account show her in vampire and dragon costumes she has created.

While receiving ideas and encouragement from artist friends and communities, Chloe also gets inspiration from exploring the assortment of hairstyles on people in the public.

“I get inspired by people I see walking down Cuba St, people with really amazing hair, and I admire strangers that I’m only going to see once just because they look so damn cool,” says Chloe.

After studying four years of art and colour theory at high school, Chloe loves any artwork or hairstyle which captures the eye.

“I love colour. I know the colours and I understand it.”

Chloe hopes to use Te Auaha New Zealand Institute of Creativity as a stepping stone to improve her work and land an artistic job.

She dreams of creating comics and doing this alongside a hairdressing career.

“I hope to get out of it something that will support me, and work on my comics in my own spare time as a hobby.”

She loves breathing life into her original characters and sharing them with the world.

“They’re like your little babies,” says Chloe.

“It’s just nice to have a vision that actually works out and to see that be birthed into the world.”