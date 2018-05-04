New Weltec beauty therapy brings hydrotherapy pod to Te Auaha

A futuristic hydrotherapy pod will be a new addition to luxe beauty treatments at Te Auaha’s Aria Salon this year.

The pod will be used for Vichy showers, a treatment that involves the client lying down and receiving a massage with water jets.

It is new to the Weltec beauty therapy department as preparations take place for a new Spa Therapies Certificate.

Beauty therapy tutor and Weltec graduate Natasha Buckley says the advantages are twofold – clients can experience the wellbeing benefits of the treatments, while students will learn skills that are in demand around the world.

“We’re very lucky to have this sort of new technology here.

“We’ve got this beautiful hydrotherapy pod that you can get, you know, body wraps and all these beautiful aromatherapy treatments done.”

Department lead Aileen Clark says the spa capsule has multiple programmes with different wellness benefits, like detoxifying, and will be used alongside other beauty treatments.

“So what we do here is we do a body scrub, so scrubbing the client, wrap them, do a body wrap and then we can wash them down with a handheld [shower head].

“The spa certificate is around a little bit of reflexology, hot stone massage, lymphatic drainage massage and hydrotherapy work… and then there’s the sauna as well.”

The spa therapies course is new to New Zealand after its development by the New Zealand Qualifications Authority.

“Not all organisations are doing it. This is the first year it’s possible to do it and we are doing it,” Aileen says.

The pod will be a highlight of workshops with current students beginning in a few weeks, before a formal start date is set for the full course later this year.

Natasha says the certificate provides skills that will be beneficial for the future employers of course graduates and will provide them with even more opportunities both in New Zealand and overseas.