NZ Music Month timely for computer musician’s first album

Local digital music artist Connor Hayman has marked his shift from keyboard to computer-generated music by releasing his first album in time for New Zealand Music Month.

“Music’s changing. It’s always been changing,” says Connor (18), who released his album The Human Factor on Bandcamp.

The Lower Hutt musician, who plays guitar and has also been playing piano since the age of 10, believes that technology can be used to improve the quality of music.

“Even just on a basic sense of sound quality, there’s always remastering of songs,” says the first year tertiary student, who has also released two singles on Bandcamp.

“From 100 years ago, they got the original recording and they can just make it sound like it was recorded yesterday that sounds amazing.”

Connor has recieved a lot of positive feedback to his new album.

However the increasing technology can make it difficult for modern artists to get recognised in the music industry.

For example music sites such as Garage Band, Spotify and Soundcloud are available to anyone.

“It’s a sort of oversaturated market now,” Connor says.

He still sees the positive in having easy access to music, often making new songs in FL Studio software alongside studying film and animation at Yoobee School of Design.

“You can record music in the comfort of your own home, rather than having to be a millionaire and rent out a recording studio.”

Connor gains inspiration from music communities and professional music producers, once playing guitar with the Shihad frontman, Jon Toogood.

“It was such an awesome experience, and that definitely pushed me into the direction of music production.

“It’s certainly an industry where it pays to be connected with others.”

New Zealand Music Month is a promotion, including many events, held every May to celebrate Aotearoa’s music and artists run by the NZ Music Commission.