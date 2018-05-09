Pro football vlogger at home in Karori

His resume includes marking FIFA World Cup winner Kaka and playing high school basketball against NBA star Kevin Love – but for now he is playing in Karori.

US footballer Matt Sheldon is showing off his speed and fancy footwork for Waterside Karori in the Ultra Football Central League.

Sheldon graduated through the US college system, has played in Germany and most recently laced his boots for Saint Louis FC in the fully-professional United Soccer League.

It was at Saint Louis FC last year where Sheldon lined up against Kaka in an exhibition match while the legendary Brazilian was playing for Orlando City SC.

But an injury-plagued nine months meant Sheldon missed out on a contract for the 2018 season so he was excited to receive the call up from Waterside Karori manager Mike Hornsby and head coach Rupert Crump.

“This opportunity meant that my dream life wasn’t done just yet,” Sheldon says.

And there is more to that “dream life” than just being a professional athlete.

Sheldon is also an accomplished vlogger with his Become Elite YouTube channel attracting over 170,000 followers.

Become Elite is a behind the scenes look into the life of a professional soccer player and he believes its originality contributes to its success.

“Everyone watches the professionals at the highest level and they see a polished finished product, but rarely do you get to see what it’s really like.”

Sheldon hopes to inspire up and coming footballers and he has a clear message for those wanting to take their game to the next level.

“Put in the work. Grind every single day of your life and ignore everyone who tries to dissuade you from pursuing your goal.”

Sheldon is contracted to Waterside Karori until the end of August and he is keeping his options open beyond that.

“I know that this will be a great place to play and develop as a player and hopefully some other connections will pop up for the future as well.

“You never know who is watching at any given time.”

Hard work will be key for Waterside Karori’s side competing in the Central League after an 18-year absence.

After one win in seven games, goal difference is the only thing separating Waterside Karori from bottom-placed Havelock North Wanderers.