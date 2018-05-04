Te Auaha theatres providing creative spaces for Wellington performances

After hosting Fringe festival events in March, Te Auaha is using its theatre spaces for Wellington Comedy Fest shows over the next month.

Local and international comedic acts are performing at Te Auaha between April 26 and May 20.

Comedy Fest shows have proven to be a hit so far, with four out of five weekend shows selling out.

The theatres are host to events open to the public, as well as providing a place of learning for Te Auaha’s students studying a range of creative arts.

Venue manager Will Harris says over the rest of the year music gigs, private events, plays and more are on the cards for the new creative spaces.

One of the ideas behind the theatres is to create somewhere where students and the public can come together to experience a range of creative performances from artistic professionals.

“A lot of the time there is a bit of a disconnect between people who are studying a certain form and the people who are actually out there in the real world, so the idea is to try to bring those together in the same building,” Mr Harris says.

“There’s a lack of space in Wellington for any kind of arts.”

Theatre time is organised between the needs of the students and the timing of public events.

“The way that it’s been designed is to be flexible and to be used by lots of different people.

“It’s all about finding the balance between school’s use and the use of the venues as well,” Mr Harris says.

Students are also offered discounts on tickets for many of the shows hosted on site.

Although the campus is still new, the facilities have run relatively smoothly while hosting large numbers of people during the performances.

“Because it’s the first time that you’re having large amounts of people through the building there’s always things that you can improve on, but that’s the same with any venue.”