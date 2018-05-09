You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Teedubs dream big after weekend win

Team Wellington are dreaming big after beating rivals Auckland City on Sunday.

Auckland City had gone 15 games without conceding before their Champions League semifinal 2nd leg against Team Wellington.

But Teedubs scored twice in the first half and held on to make the final.

Coach José Manuel Figueira says the progression over the three recent games against Auckland City was really pleasing.

Auckland City came home strong in the second half scoring twice but Team Wellington went through on away goals.

