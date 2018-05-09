Tuakana/Our Tutors brings the art of creative teachers to life

An artist’s body twisted into typefaces will accompany carving and jewellery at Te Auaha’s second exhibition.

The exhibition will showcase the work of tutors from Whitireia and WelTec’s creative programmes at the gallery on Dixon Street.

The exhibition is called Tuakana/Our Tutors.

It opens to the public tomorrow.

Mary-Jane Duffy, Whitireia’s creative writing programme manager, has selected the artists for the event.

Ms Duffy says she’s excited for a video piece by Supphawut Supanun, who goes by the nickname Tang.

Tang’s audio-visual work combines traditional Thai music and dance to create typeface with his body.

He produced the work for a Masters of Fine Arts (MFA) in Design at Massey University.

Te Auaha’s gallery has given Ms Duffy the opportunity to revisit an old passion.

“I used to work in museums and art galleries and I owned an art gallery before I moved sideways into creative writing,” Ms Duffy says.

She sees the exhibition as a showcase of what skills the teachers can pass to their students.

“We wanted to show the tutors work as a way of highlighting them as people don’t necessarily know who teaches here.

“The Tuakana idea is that this is your elder sibling or cousin and they are modelling how to be an artist.”

Tuakana is Māori for ‘elder sibling or cousin’.

Producer Olivia Kirikiri hopes Tuakana will attract some prospective students.

“We’re trying to get some secondary schools in for this one to show off what our tutors have to offer,” says Ms. Kirikiri.

Ms Kirikiri is helping pack down the previous exhibition, which focused on the work of Whitireia and WelTec graduates.

Venues manager Will Harris welcomed the use of the gallery as a display of tutors’ talents.

“There’s a bit of a disconnect between people who are studying a certain form and the people actually out there in the real world, “Mr Harris says.

“The idea is to try and bring those together in the same building.”

The exhibition runs until June 24.