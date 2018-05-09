Council serves warning over earthquake work

After winning a landmark court case over earthquake strengthening the Hutt City Council is now warning business owners this case won’t be the last.

Alura Ltd is the first NZ company to be successfully prosecuted by a council for not carrying out earthquake strengthening after the Council took it to court last month.

Alura failed to carry out seismic work on its Jackson street building, and now faces a charge of up to $200,000.

Council Manager of Environmental Consents, Helen Oram says the Kaikoura earthquake and the science around earthquake-prone buildings made the need for enforcement more urgent.

She says the council’s patience with the owners of earthquake-prone buildings who fail to make progress in strengthening their buildings is finite.