Wellington launch for ‘The last earth – a Palestinian story’

As the Gaza death toll rises above 100 this week, on the other side of the world Palestinian supporters in Wellington are eagerly awaiting Dr Ramzy Baroud’s arrival.

Dr Baroud is a journalist and author launching his fourth book on the Palestinian issue next week in the capital.

The Great March of Return which started on March 30, and the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem has sparked the latest crisis.

Ben Peterson from the Organisation Wellington Palestine, who are hosting the Wellington leg of Dr Barouds tour, says it is a good opportunity for people to learn first-hand what is going on in Palestine.

“I think it will be very exciting and interesting to hear from somebody who has a wealth of experience about the Palestinian struggle.”

Dr Baroud will be doing a public talk and reading and signing his newest project/book The last earth – a Palestinian story on Tuesday, May 22 at 6pm – 7.30pm at St Andrew’s on The Terrace.

He will also be doing public talks in Auckland, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Dr Baroud was born In the Al Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza where he spent 22 years of his life.

During the first intifada in 1987, as a young boy he witnessed what the locals call the “Eid Massacre”, in which several people including a childhood friend were killed in front of him by Israeli militants.

A journalist was born as he watched his father trying and failing to tune their radio to find any station from any corner of the world talking about the deaths.

Dr Baroud has since devoted his life to rectifying the narrative of Palestine.

Dr Baroud who has a PhD in the history of Palestine has been working towards the project for a long time.

He appealed to people from all over the world for their life stories including in refugee camps and chose over 80 people to interview further.

The end result of the book was eight narratives that overlap, four females and four males, in eight different locations trying to narrate the story of Palestine in a unique way to tell the story of the Palestine discourse.

Another spokesperson from Wellington Palestine, who asked not to be named, says the book is important.

“The book launch does not just provide an eager audience on information on the intriguing book, she says

“The book launch provides a larger powerful attempt at breaking the Zionist story, re-enforcing the Palestinian independent story, and struggle at large, is one of crucial importance now more than ever.”

Dr Baroud is editor in chief of The Palestine Chronical, which he describes a labour of love.

It has been running for 18 years and was created because he felt as though most news sources failed to tell a fair narrative about what is happening in the Middle East.

It has a readership from all over the world.

He has also worked as deputy managing editor of Al Jazeera online, managing editor of London-based Middle East Eye and former editor-in-chief of The Brunei Times.

He has written four books -, Eyewitness Accounts of the Israeli Invasion, The Second Palestinian Intifada: A Chronicle of a People’s Struggle, My Father Was a Freedom Fighter: Gaza’s Untold Story and the book he is touring now, The Last Earth, a Palestinian Story.