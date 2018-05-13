Wellington soaks up new production facilities at Te Auaha

Te Auaha’s new large and small theatre spaces are showcasing student and professional productions.

Pip Byrne, programme manager for performing arts, says they will improve production quality for student work.

The spaces will be used for the first major production in June.

Third year degree students from Te Auaha New Zealand Institute of Creativity are presenting Welcome to Ngaro, produced by students and directed by Te Auaha tutor Ricky Dey.

Tepere Iti is a small 80-seat theatre and Tapere Nui has 218 seats and a balcony that can be used as seating or for performing.

Pip describes Tepere Iti as, “an intimate show space”.

“It’s a very flexible space. With state of the art lighting and sound,” Ms Byrne says.

Last month students had a whanau day for the families to come and support the performers.

They had three shows in one day, and all had a full house.

Will Harris, the venue manager for Te Auaha Institute of Creativity, says there are over 70 shows over the next three weeks.

“Our main theatre is fully booked from now until November.”

There were five shows last weekend and four of them were sold out.

Information about future shows can be found here at Te Auha events.