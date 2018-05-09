Wellington women air safety concerns

May 7th, 2018 | By Bronte Wilson | Category: Radio News

Wellington could be a safer place in the future.

Wellington City Council and the National Council of Women are teaming up to host a consultation session ahead of making a formal submission regarding Wellington’s 10 year plan.

President of the National Women’s Council Vanisa Dhiru says they’re hearing from a lot of women concerned about safety.

Wellington Branch President Bernice Williams says safety suggestions include increasing security in the CBD.