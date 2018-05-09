You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Wednesday, 09 May 2018 05:59 am

Wellington women air safety concerns

May 7th, 2018 | By | Category: Radio News

Wellington could be a safer place in the future.

Wellington City Council and the National Council of Women are teaming up to host a consultation session ahead of making a formal submission regarding Wellington’s 10 year plan.

President of the National Women’s Council Vanisa Dhiru says they’re hearing from a lot of women concerned about safety.

Wellington Branch President Bernice Williams says safety suggestions include increasing security in the CBD.

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Kiwis urged to get on board with climate campaigns

Teedubs dream big after weekend win

Wellington women air safety concerns

Coach alarmed by amount of injury time

    Want to be the next big radio star?