Winter woollens for cold Wellington kids thanks to Marsden students

Samuel Marsden students are taking low decile schools under their wing as Wellington creeps into the cold months.

Six year 12 students are leading The Winter Project 2018 which provides three low decile schools with warm clothing for winter.

The girls behind the project say the experience has opened them up to issues they did not know were happening around them.

Lottie Johnstone, a leader of the project, says this year’s target is to deliver 2000 items to low decile schools, double the amount of last year.

Winter Project 2018 is on target to be the most successful in the three years it has been running.

“We haven’t counted all items yet but we already think we have passed our target,” she says.

Fellow leader Katie Morrison, says they acknowledge they are all privileged and are wanting to use that for good in their community.

“Because we are kids, we didn’t really choose to be born into these families. We are really lucky so it is good to be able to use that for good,” she says.

Rachel Albiston, also a leader, says reading thank you letters from children and families made the hard days easier.

She received a letter from a child to say how thankful they were to have received a dressing gown for the first time.

A school was thankful for the blankets they received from The Winter Project, after an incident when a student hurt himself outside in the cold. They had to resort to using a towel instead.

The girls have held bake sales at their school to fundraise money for the project.

They catered at Lifepoint Church for 78 people for Wellington Toastmasters event, a company that helps with how people communicate and lead. Over $600 was raised and was used to buy brand new puffer jackets for students.

Local companies around Wellington have helped the girls by recycling items to the project.

Recycle Boutique a clothing store in Wellington, have donated all unsold items instead of throwing it away.