WATCH: First the novel, next the movie for new Masterton author

Masterton musician Keith Austin has achieved the first part of a huge dream with the publication of his first novel last week.

The bigger picture is to see the novel and its sequels turned into a movie.

“James Cameron doesn’t know that he’s going to produce the movie yet, but he is” said Keith at the launch.

K’yra: Hunting for Unity is a fantasy novel for young adult readers.

It was launched last Wednesday in Masterton as an event during the 2018 Yarns in Barns Festival.

It tells the story of a young Englishwoman who is thrust into a savage prehistoric land and how she survives, and in fact, flourishes.

The book is published by Fraser Books, also based in Masterton.

Keith is already working on writing the second novel in the trilogy

“The third book is in the planning stages,” he said

Keith is also an accomplished musician and has written the score to accompany the books when they are turned into a movie.

Yarns in Barns is a biennial festival of reading and books in the Wairarapa.