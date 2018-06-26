Masterton’s Millennium group honours stalwart supporter

Millennium Reserve’s Top Lake got a name change recently when volunteer George Bain was honoured for his conservation efforts.

It is now known as George Bain’s Lake.

Friends of the Millennium Reserve Inc and Masterton South Rotary Club hosted an open afternoon for neighbours and local residents at the reserve.

Mr Bain, right, has been involved with the reserve since its creation.

He has propagated many thousands of native shrubs and trees, often gathering the seeds from bushland around the district

The event was an opportunity for families and older people with spare time to see what has been achieved at the reserve and to encourage them to get involved.

Millenium Reserve nursery grows all of the seedlings planted and the excess supplies other native bush reserves in the district.

Douglas Park School held a community service day recently. The students picked up rubbish and helped tidy up the area.

Blake Kawana, left, and Rico Haustein were two of those students and Blake’s mum, Hayley Kawana, said she loves the fact the school’s service day instils community service in the kids.

“Some men told us that the kids had done such a good job cleaning up, they’d been able to cancel a working bee. I was rapt,” she said.

Mayor Lyn Patterson told those gathered that the reserve contributed to Masterton winning the Most Beautiful City award in last year’s Keep New Zealand Beautiful awards.

Millennium Reserve sits on land owned by Masterton Trusts Land Trust. The reserve has a QEII covenant, which prevents it from ever being developed.