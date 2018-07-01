PHOTO ESSAY: Dogs dominate Waitangi Park at annual event

Big dogs, small dogs and everything in between gathered at Waitangi Park in Wellington.

Thousands of Wellington locals introduced their dogs to one another as they participated in the event The Big Dog Walk With Lots of Dogs on the 21st April 2018.

The event that consists of a meet and greets, dog category photos, a Next Top Dog competition and a walk from Waitangi Park to Evans Bay is now in its third year.

In 2017, cities around New Zealand that participated in the event attracted 5000 people with dogs.

Money from sponsors and every dollar donated by attendees goes to the For Lots of Dogs fund which helps btdistributing food for dogs in need.