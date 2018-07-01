PHOTO ESSAY: Eastbourne’s rat traps a community effort

Nature advocate Sally Bain devotes her personal time to checking rat traps and chatting with the neighbors in the name of conservation.

Ms Bain is a part of ERAT, a trapping program in Eastbourne that aims to reduce the rat, mouse and mustelid population.

ERAT stands for Educating Residents About Trapping, and is a part of a wider inter-community effort that aims to eliminate all pests by 2050.

Ms Bain says she isn’t sure if ERAT is going to eliminate every rat, but “we’re going to keep trying.”

Newswire reporter Nicholas Hendricks spent a day visually documenting Ms Bain’s conservation activities.