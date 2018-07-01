You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Sunday, 01 July 2018 11:06 am

PHOTO ESSAY: Hot shots from the Wairarapa Balloon Festival 2018

Jun 27th, 2018 | By | Category: News, Picture story

Newswire reporter Sally Heming attended the Wairarapa Balloon Festival 2018 held over the Easter Weekend.

The annual festival has events in Masterton, Carterton, Greytown and Martinborough.

Lift-offs were achieved in all towns except Masterton this year due to wind.

This year was the 19th year it has been run and attracted participants and spectators from around the country and other parts of the world.

Wairarapa Balloon Festival 2018

