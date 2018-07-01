PHOTO ESSAY: HuttCross Cycle cross race supplying the mud and muck

Every year a community driven bike race organised by HuttCross, hosts seven cycle cross races over winter.

Held in and around Upper Hutt, more and more people turn out every time to become a part of the action packed fun.

Overnight rain makes for an exciting track and clear skies for the race on the day draws good crowds.

Each race has a time limit for varying grade divisions and contestants aim to do as many laps in the set time as possible.

Newswire reporter Jayden Tamarua visually captures the event.