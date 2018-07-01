PHOTO ESSAY: Magnolia Trading Company strives through the years

Boutique gift shop, Magnolia Trading Company, is a well known spot for many in the capital.

The store located on the corner of Tory and College Street is a bustling business that has grown into a landmark for the street.

Much like its neighbour, Moore Wilson’s Supermarket, the store has stood for many years. Although, not nearly as long as Moore Wilson’s.

Owner Vanessa Cohen had to withstand earthquake strengthening at the beginning of the year which took the company out of business for a few weeks.

However, the closure did not detract from regular customers popping their head in to see what new stock had graced the shelves once they opened the doors again.

The stores success and longevity is from the dedication of the staff believes Vanessa.

The winter months can be a lot slower, so if you are looking for a moment of piece and warmth have a quick squiz at the new stock that will surely bring you delight.