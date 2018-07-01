PHOTO ESSAY: Plastic pollution and alternatives

World Environment Day and World Ocean Day occurred side by side recently, with the aim this year to reduce plastic pollution and encourage alternatives to plastic.

332 million tonnes of plastic is produced every year and over eight million tonnes of this is dumped into our oceans.

Around 80% of the rubbish found in landfills are recyclable, causing one garbage truck load of plastic to be dumped into our oceans every minute.

Plastic has extremely harmful effects on our marine life. Over 700 marine species are affected by plastic pollution.

It is sadly estimated that by 2050, by weight, there will be more plastic in our oceans than there are fish.

Newswire reporter Courtney Day documents some of the damage caused and solutions for this problem.