PHOTO ESSAY: The Curiosities of Cuba Street

Wellington’s historic Cuba Street is a slice of Bohemia filled with buskers, quaint shops, cosy and kooky cafes, and even a little social enterprise.

It is a place for family fun, Friday night frolics, and solitary reflection on a beautiful afternoon.

The street is home to the annual Cuba Dupa street festival, which attracts visitors and performers from all over the world.

Reporter Bonnie Mosen visually captures the essence of the street.