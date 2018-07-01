PHOTO ESSAY: UP Fitness puts a new spin on working out

Hammocks are usually associated with relaxation, but UP Fitness on The Terrace has turned this connotation upside down with their AntiGravity fitness classes.

AntiGravity uses custom created hammocks to develop upper and lower body strength, while decompressing the spine, joints and nervous system.

UP Fitness studio owner Racheal Arps describes the AntiGravity classes as “a fusion of aerial arts and more traditional fitness techniques, taking them off the floor and into the air.

“This allows for full three dimensional movement, additional challenge for balance and stabilisation, and creates a sense of flight.”

NewsWire journalist Molly Hancock went along to visually document what the class is all about.