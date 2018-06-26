WATCH: Gold rush to gold heels, Hannahs keeps stepping out

When Robert Hannah began making boots for gold miners in the 1860s, he had no idea the footprint he would leave on New Zealand.

Today, R. Hannah & Co. LTD trading as Hannah’s is one of NZ’s oldest retailers and iconic footwear providers with 50 stores and sales of 1.2 million shoes annually.

The Queensgate store, damaged in the 2016 earthquake, has been redesigned as a heritage concept store in celebration of the 150-year anniversary.

Manager Glen Walls says Hannah’s has a long history in the Wellington region.

“The original Hannah’s factory and offices, now residential and retail space, on Leeds Street in central Wellington, and one of Hannah’s oldest stores on Lambton Quay.”

Mr. Walls says the heritage concept store mixes the old with the new.

The open, modern layout displays shoes by Hannah’s own brands and international brands on shelves reminiscent of Hannah’s old factory.

Old photos and relics—including a stitching machine and shoe lasts, share space with an advertising lightbox and iPad.

In February, store managers across New Zealand and representatives from international shoe companies met in Wellington to celebrate the anniversary.

“Actors dressed as Robert Hannah and his wife Hannah took us on a narrated bus trip to the old Hannah places,” Mr. Walls says.

“We visited the old factory, Mr. Hannah’s Antrim House on Boulcott Street, the distribution centre in Porirua, and the Queensgate store.”

Mayor Justin Lester presented a plaque at a dinner at the Fox Glove.

“Hannah’s is purely New Zealand,” Mr. Walls says, “Everyone knows someone who has worked for Hannah’s. I’ve been with Hannah’s 40 years and see kids whose mother’s I served when they were kids.”