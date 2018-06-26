WATCH: From supermarket shelf to someone in need

Kaibosh is a food donor organisation that takes excess food from cafes and supermarkets and gives it back to the community.

Food contributors include eight Countdowns, Moore Wilson’s and two Pak N’ Saves from the greater Wellington region.

With government stats showing homelessness and child poverty as prevalent issues in New Zealand, it’s easy to see why this service has been embraced by the over 30 business who donate food products.

The receiving organisations distribute the food to people who may not know where their next meal is coming from.

This year Kaibosh has rescued over 20 000 kilograms of food, equivalent to 60 000 meals.

The organisation rescues a wide range of products from fresh produce, frozen or fresh meat, milk, and baked goods, which is then sorted by an army of 200 volunteers.

The sorted food is then sent to charitable services like the Wellington Night Shelter, Ronald McDonald House and Bellyful.