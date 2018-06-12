WATCH: Kaibosh Food Rescue out to reduce food poverty

Kaibosh Food Rescue is reducing food poverty and waste by saving surplus food and putting it back into the community those in need.

Marketing manager Christel Price says there are two main focuses for Kaibosh volunteers.

“There’s the food waste issues but then there’s also food poverty, so we’re looking at these two problems and we’ve tried to solve it in one.”

Kaibosh save over 15 tonnes of food every month.

The food goes to organisations and food banks who distribute it to various agencies, putting over 42,000 meals a year back into the Wellington community.

Kaibosh’s hard work also has an environmentally friendly side effect, reducing 11,600kg of carbon emission monthly.

“We’re really trying to minimize food waste making sure that quality surplus food isn’t being needlessly discarded,” says Christel.

Events such as Make a Meal in May encourage the community to cook a meal and collect donations which then goes to Kaibosh.

It is estimated that $20 in donations to Kaibosh will produce 20 meals.