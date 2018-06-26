WATCH: Sculpture fills Wellington City Gallery with sound

A carved piano brings sight, sound and touch together in art at Wellington City Gallery.

Michael Parekowhai’s sculpture, He Kōrero Pūrākau ō te Awanui o te Motu: Story of a New Zealand River, takes centre stage in the exhibition

The spectacular sculpture centres on a Steinway grand piano which Parekowhai hopes will fill the room with sound like no piece of tangible art can.

Parekowhai aims to creates dialogue on New Zealanders expectation around the relationship between the Māori and European culture within New Zealand.

The sculpture is designed to be played, with three time slots each day available for anyone willing to do so.

Classical pianist, Maria Mo flew from Hamilton to play the sculpture.

Maria has studied extensively in Vienna and Austria and is currently a Doctoral student studying piano performance in Auckland.

As an activist for many current topics, Maria says the dialogue that Parekowhai’s piano creates resonated with her.

“To bridge the gap between the western instrument such as the piano and then to infuse that with our traditional Māori art I think is really special,” Maria says.

The exhibition ends on Sunday 15 July.

Watch what Maria has to say about her experience.