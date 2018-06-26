WATCH: Stressed-out students get puppies and free food

Stress-Free Study Week has rolled out again at Victoria University.

During the week, students are treated to kitten and puppy visits, free breakfasts and lunch, discounted fitness classes, and Lego building.

The twice-yearly event happens the week before exams each trimester, when students need it most.

“I think this is one of our most popular events other than O-Week, but it’s for everyone so I think people really love it,” VUWSA’s Welfare Vice President Bethany Paterson says.

It is organised by the Victoria University’s Student Association to help students de-stress and take care of themselves.

“It’s just encouraging students to stay sane during exam time.”

Bethany says Stress-Free Study Week is a way to structure self-care so students don’t have to think about it so much.

“Sometimes people forget to take care of themselves during stressful times. It’s just really important that we just keep emphasizing what self-care looks like, taking breaks and catching up with friends,” she says.

The most popular event is when the SPCA brings puppies to visit.