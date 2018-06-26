WATCH: The daily Last Post comes to an end

The daily Last Post ceremony held at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park will soon come to an end.

The final ceremony will be on Armistice Day November 11th, which marks 100 years since the end of WW1.

Armistice Day signifies an agreement made by the opposing side and signed between the allies of WW1.

New Zealand is joined by other countries like Belgium who share the same daily tradition.

Since Armistice Day in 1929, the Last Post has been played at Menin Gate Memorial every night.

The daily Last Post ritual at the Pukeahu War Memorial began on ANZAC Day 2015 as a commemoration or to remember the more than 18 thousand New Zealanders who lost their lives in WW1

The Last Post will have played 1296 times once it ends.

Every day since April 2015, the seven-minute ceremony at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park is held in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior.

This involves the lowering of two New Zealand flags, bugle playing Last Post, one-minute silence and two people reciting the Ode of Remembrance. The Ode is delivered in Te Reo Maori and English.