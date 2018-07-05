PHOTO ESSAY: A Day in the Life at Juliette Florist

Juliette Florist is a cosy boutique florist nestled amongst the tall buildings of Boulcott street in Wellington.

The shop front is full of flowers and knick-knacks to buy, where you can see the small team of florists making your bouquet right in front of you.

It was originally opened and beloved in Kelburn but moved to Wellington and changed ownership.

They feature pre-made and custom bouquets that you can make with them in store.

Juliette provides services for weddings, sell gift boxes and hen’s parties and workshops

On special occasions like Mother’s Day where business is bustling, they open later hours than their usual Monday to Saturday.