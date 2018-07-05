PHOTO ESSAY: A taste of France in capital

The Renault French Festival’s French Village brought European expats, tourists and kiwi Francophiles together under one tented roof on the 16th and 17th of June.

The weekend prominently featured food and wine, with the Saturday culminating in a live screening of the second All Blacks vs France rugby test match.

The waterfront event was the first of its kind in Wellington after two previous festivals celebrating French culture were held in Auckland this year and last.