WATCH: Hinerangi reminder of grief, hope at Pukeahu Memorial

Pukeahu National War Memorial Park was created as the Governments project in acknowledging the centenary anniversary of the First World War in 2015.

The Last Post ceremony has been conducted every day at 5pm in honour of those that have fallen since that park has been opened.

In November this ceremony will come to an end on Armistice Day, highlighting the end of the war.

One person who is to remain in attendance of the ceremony is Hinerangi.

The Hinerangi statue is situated at the bottom of the Carillion and waits to hear the call of the Last Post every evening.

Her presence is a nod to traditional Māori practices of karanga.

She resembles the connection between the spiritual and physical world while representing the woman and children that were left behind with grief and hope in the war.

Darcy Nicholas created the statue as part on the centenary programme.

She is sculptured out of polystyrene which became the mould for the bronze figure we see today.

The symbols of the sun, moon and stars on her kākahu tell the story of family, home and guardianship.

The tassels are tears for those lost in the tribal and colonial wars across the world.