WATCH: More than 200,000kg of food saved, distributed annually

Kaibosh is reducing food waste by engaging the Wellington community.

The non-for profit group is New Zealand’s first food rescue organization.

Kaibosh collects excess from food companies and distributes it to over 60 community groups. 203,412 kilograms of food was saved in Wellington the last financial year alone.

Marketing and fundraising manager Christel Price thinks growing awareness around food waste , is to thank for the growing support.

“People are becoming more and more aware of how much food is being needlessly discarded and really what we can do about that, “she says.

Kaibosh focus of the twofold effects of their business to meet the interests of zero food poverty and zero food waste.

“There are two types of people who are attracted to the work that we do. There’s people that really care about environmental causes but there’s also the social justice side and helping people that really need it,” Christel says.

They also now accept food donations from the public if it meets certain food standards.

But their focus is on the large amounts of food that bigger food companies can provide.