WATCH: Zoo fights plastic for World Environment Day

Wellington Zoo used World Environment Day 2018 to raise awareness about the eight million tonnes of plastic entering our oceans yearly and harming over 700 marine species.

332 million tonnes of plastic is produced every year so the theme of this year’s World Environment Day, hosted by India, is to beat plastic pollution.

Here in Wellington, Zoo activities included a Plastic Free Quiz, recycling game, making herbal tea and designing reusable tote bags.

Ashleigh Howell, Marketing and Communications Advisor, says it was pleasing to see the pledges that visitors made to beat plastic pollution.

“Sustainability is close to the zoo’s heart,” she says.

With 1.6 billion plastic bags used in New Zealand each year alone, the zoo was encouraging visitors to use alternative forms of plastic.

Donations made from the reusable tote bags raised over $400 for the Wellington Zoo Conservation Fund, which supports both local and global conservation.

“For us to celebrate it was just awesome,” says Ashleigh.

The Plastic Free Quiz emphasised the importance of recycling, which has a huge impact on what enters our oceans. Around 80% of the landfill found in dumps is recyclable.

By 2050, it is estimated that by weight, there will be more plastic in our oceans than fish.