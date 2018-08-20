Ambos dust off Onesies for annual appeal

The only free ambulance service in New Zealand is holding its annual street appeal on September seventh.

Volunteers will be strolling the streets in onesies collecting donations which will be used for funding operations and buying new equipment.

Communications Advisor Sarah Coulthard says they call the street appeal Onesie Day because in an emergency you call one, one, one, and the organisation prides itself on being the one free ambulance service in New Zealand.

Listen: