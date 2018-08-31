You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Friday, 31 August 2018 07:03 am

Attitude change needed to slash suicide rate

Aug 30th, 2018 | By | Category: Latest News

New Zealand can improve its shocking suicide statistics with a change in attitude and a cash injection according to a mental health helpline service.

Statistics released by the Chief Coroner last week show suicides in New Zealand have increased for the fourth year in a row with 668 people taking their own lives, a ten per cent rise from last year.

Lifeline’s clinical manager Renee Mathews says New Zealand needs to stop treating suicide rates as a done deal.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

is made in New Zealand from local and imported ingredients.
Email this author | All posts by

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Local synthetic cannabis users feel neglected

Improved respiratory health behind bike challenge

Number 18 bus service to return

No damage reported in Pacific Ocean earthquake

    Want to be the next big radio star?