Attitude change needed to slash suicide rate
Aug 30th, 2018 | By Nicholas Hendricks | Category: Latest News
New Zealand can improve its shocking suicide statistics with a change in attitude and a cash injection according to a mental health helpline service.
Statistics released by the Chief Coroner last week show suicides in New Zealand have increased for the fourth year in a row with 668 people taking their own lives, a ten per cent rise from last year.
Lifeline’s clinical manager Renee Mathews says New Zealand needs to stop treating suicide rates as a done deal.