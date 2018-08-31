A warning for parents about their online behaviour

Parents should be on their best behaviour while browsing the internet because kids take what they learn at home to school with them, according to a Kapiti Coast principal.

His comments follow the release of a global survey ranking New Zealand among the worst countries for cyberbullying.

Kena Kena Primary Principal Bruce McDonald says while educators are equipped to deal with cyber bullying at school, the behaviour can be brought from home.

He says parents have a lot of influence on how their kids behave online.