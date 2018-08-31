Council backs calls for changes to the litter laws

A Wellington city councillor is backing a call from Local Government New Zealand for litter laws to be amended , saying it will help people become tidy Kiwis.

One change would be allowing video or photographic footage to be used as evidence when charges are laid.

Councillor Iona Pannett says currently they need to see someone littering in order to charge them.

She says currently they try to educate people by offering advice on how to get rid of rubbish.

Wellington City Council haven’t issued a litter infringement since November 2017, but have sent out over 164 warning letters to those caught littering.