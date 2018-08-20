You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Monday, 20 August 2018 04:17 am

International success for a Petone pizzeria

Attention to tradition has gained a Petone pizzeria international success.

Petone Italian restaurant La Bella Italia is the first in New Zealand to make it into the top 70 Italian restaurants with pizzerias in the world, as judged by an Italian gourmet food magazine.

Ristorazione Italiana spent two years finding the world’s 70 best.

La Bella Italia is a family owned restaurant that’s been serving up good family inspired Italian food for 18 years, and owner Antonio Cacace says tradition is important to him.

 

