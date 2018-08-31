You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Friday, 31 August 2018 07:03 am

Kererū to benefit from native tree giveaway

Aug 30th, 2018 | By | Category: Latest News, News

Thousands of native trees will be given away at the Native Plant Giveaway being held in Tawa this weekend.

Wellington City Council donates the trees to the advocacy programme Kererū Discovery as part of a funding package.

Kererū Discovery spokesman Tony Stoddard says the giveaway is to encourage the public to plant native trees which will, in turn, encourage the native birds.

 

He says another giveaway will be held in Miramar to support the council’s effort in regenerating wildlife in that area.

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

is looking to change the shape of te ao Māori in mainstream media having previously studied at Massey University, completing a Bachelor of Communications.
Email this author | All posts by

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Local synthetic cannabis users feel neglected

Improved respiratory health behind bike challenge

Number 18 bus service to return

No damage reported in Pacific Ocean earthquake

    Want to be the next big radio star?