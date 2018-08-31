Kererū to benefit from native tree giveaway

Thousands of native trees will be given away at the Native Plant Giveaway being held in Tawa this weekend.

Wellington City Council donates the trees to the advocacy programme Kererū Discovery as part of a funding package.

Kererū Discovery spokesman Tony Stoddard says the giveaway is to encourage the public to plant native trees which will, in turn, encourage the native birds.

He says another giveaway will be held in Miramar to support the council’s effort in regenerating wildlife in that area.