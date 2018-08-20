You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Monday, 20 August 2018 04:17 am

LISTEN: BSA wants to know how you monitor online content for kids

Aug 17th, 2018 | By | Category: Latest News

The BSA wants to know how parents are managing their children’s viewing habits.

The Broadcasting Standards Authority says advances in technology means viewing habits have changed.

More people are resorting to on-demand programming, and the traditional methods of time bands and lettered classification labels may no longer be relevant for many parents.

BSA Executive Director, Belinda Moffat, says protecting children from unsuitable content on all platforms—especially television, is important to the community.

 

The organisation is holding public consultations and an online survey throughout the month of August exploring what tools parents use in managing viewing content.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Ambos dust off Onesies for annual appeal

Mayor throws on Onesie for ambulance appeal

Burger competition sparks debate over fries

International success for a Petone pizzeria

    Want to be the next big radio star?