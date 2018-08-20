LISTEN: BSA wants to know how you monitor online content for kids

The BSA wants to know how parents are managing their children’s viewing habits.

The Broadcasting Standards Authority says advances in technology means viewing habits have changed.

More people are resorting to on-demand programming, and the traditional methods of time bands and lettered classification labels may no longer be relevant for many parents.

BSA Executive Director, Belinda Moffat, says protecting children from unsuitable content on all platforms—especially television, is important to the community.

The organisation is holding public consultations and an online survey throughout the month of August exploring what tools parents use in managing viewing content.