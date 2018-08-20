You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
LISTEN: High hopes for success of miscarriage bill

Political support is gathering for a bill assisting parents grieving for their babies lost through miscarriage.

The bill is proposing to amend the Holidays Act to include miscarriage as a cause for bereavement leave.

Sponsor, Labour MP Ginny Anderson,  says amending the act clears ambiguity  and will allow both parents time off to grieve.

Spokesperson for the miscarriage support group SANDS  Rebekah Gray says  Government has positioned it as a private members bill so it can gather support across the political spectrum.

She says they are very supportive of the bill and see no reason why it would not pass .

