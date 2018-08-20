Listen: Parisians shocked at latest attempt to clean up their city

Recent attempts by Parisian authorities to clean up the city has raised a few eyebrows.

The city of romance has installed public urinals that leave little to the imagination.

The bright red boxes, or “uritrottoirs”, are exposed to the open air, providing little shelter for users or witnesses.

Parisian Nicolas Vergnaud, who now resides in Wellington, is surprised that the urinals are so public.

However, the creative technology tutor at Whitireia says Parisians will get used to them, but it may take some time.